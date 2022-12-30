The New Year Honours – the first under King Charles III’s reign has been revealed.

Here is the full list of every person from Sussex who has received an honour.

East Sussex

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Paul Barber. Deputy Chair and Chief Executive, Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club. For services to Association Football. (Hove, East Sussex)

David Kevin Lawes. Temporary Commander, City of London Police. For services to Policing. (Sheffield Park, East Sussex)

Professor Kimberley Griffith Reynolds. Author and Professor of Children's Literature, Newcastle University. For services to Literature. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

John Gill. For services to the Arts, to Culture and to Education. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Robyn Catherine Knox. Director, Voluntary Community Sector Emergencies Partnership. For services to Charity and to Communities affected by Major Emergencies. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Deborah Ann Twitchen. Community Volunteer, Tenants of Lewes District, East Sussex. For Voluntary Service. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Jean Louise Watson. Operations Manager, English Institute of Sport. For services to Sport. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Doris Margaret Garton (Bidge Garton). Lately Volunteer, Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Volunteering. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Diana Lesley Kelly. For services to the community in the Parish of Withyham, East Sussex. (Groombridge, East Sussex)

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr. Paul Alan Ransom. Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, East Sussex. For services to UK health support overseas, particularly in Ukraine, and during the Covid-19 pandemic. (East Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Michael Joseph Trott. Director, Living Life Eastbourne. For services to Humanitarian Aid and support for communities in the UK and abroad. (East Sussex)

West Sussex

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Nicholas Vetch. Co-Founder, Big Yellow Self Storage Company. For services to Refugees. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Jonathan Ball. Chief Executive, The Royal Marines Association and The Royal Marines Charity. For services to the Royal Marines. (Horsham, West Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Elizabeth Esther Mary Manning Baily. For services to Disability Advocacy and to charity in West Sussex. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Jane Fiona Green. For services to Neurodivergent People and those with related Joint Hypermobility Conditions including Ehlers-Danlos Symptoms. (Copthorne, West Sussex)

Colin Leslie Albert Keywood. Medical Support Volunteer, St John Ambulance Sussex. For voluntary service to First Aid in East and West Sussex. (Sompting, West Sussex)

David Claude Ernest Mann. Co-chair, Freehold LGBT+ CIC. For services to Inclusion in the Property Industry. (Pulborough, West Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Pamela Mary Jessie Goldsmith. Founder, Billinghurst Branch, Macmillan Cancer. For voluntary and charitable services in West Sussex. (Billinghurst, West Sussex)

Rev. Canon David Alan Twinley. For services to the community in Arundel, West Sussex, particularly during Covid-19. (Arundel, West Sussex)

Kay Tyler. For services to the community in Horsham, West Sussex. (Horsham, West Sussex)

