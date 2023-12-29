Sussex residents across the county have been recognised in this year’s New Year Honours list – including two football club owners and a famous author.

Tony Bloom, Kate Mosse and George Dowell. Pictures: Getty/National World

Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has been given an MBE for services to Association Football and to the community in Brighton while Worthing FC owner George Dowell has also been given an MBE for services to Association Football and to Disability Awareness.

Charles Henry Duke Of Richmond And Gordon DL has been honoured with a CBE for services to Heritage, to Sport and to Charity and author Kate Mosse OBE. has also got a CBE for services to Literature, to Women and to Charity.

Here is the full list of East and West Sussex residents who have been honoured:

East Sussex

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Christopher John Blandford. President, World Heritage UK. For services to World Heritage. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Laurence Alexander Cummings. Conductor, Harpsichordist, Music Director of the Academy of Ancient Music and the London Handel Festival, and William Crotch Professor of Historical Performance, Royal Academy of Music. For services to Music. (Mayfield, East Sussex)

David Farnsworth. Managing Director, City Bridge Foundation. For services to the Voluntary Sector in London. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Rachel Gaisburgh-Watkyn. Managing Director, Tiny Box Company. For services to Sustainability, to Ethical Business Growth and to Exports. (Crowborough, East Sussex)

Jonathan Robert McGoh. Chair and Co-Founder, The Reach Foundation and Co-Founder and Trustee, Reach Academy Feltham, London Borough of Hounslow. For services to Education. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Oscar Victor Pinto-Hervia. Founder, Hervia. For services to Fashion and to Charity. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Marc Howard Steene. Founder and Director, Outside In Art. For services to Art. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Anthony Grant Bloom. Chairman, Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club. For services to Association Football and to the community in Brighton. (London, London)

Kathryn Melanie Keele Caton. Founder and Managing Director, Brighton Gin. For services to Trade and to the community in Brighton. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Samuel Robert John Cousley. Head of Seafarers, Department for Transport. For services to Seafarers. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Diana Jane Andrews Cunningham. Peer Trainer, Sussex Recovery College. For services to Mental Health. (Hastings, East Sussex)

Giles Duley. Founder, Legacy of War Foundation. For services to Survivors of Conflict. (St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex)

Liam Daniel Hackett. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ditch the Label. For services to Young People. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Nathaniel Timothy Hepburn. Director and Chief Executive, Charleston. For services to the Arts. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Helen Holtam. Tutor, Friends of Erlestoke Prison, Origami Inside. For services to Prisoners. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Gaynor Jean Ripley. Partnership Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex)

John Stanley William Simpson. For services to Agriculture and to the community in Lewes, East Sussex. (Lewes, East Sussex)

Richard Alexander Stewart. Lately Trustee and Chair of Trustees, St. John's School and College. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Geraldine Constable. For services to the community in Hailsham and Eastbourne, East Sussex. (Hailsham, East Sussex)

Harbaksh Singh Grewal. Vice Chair, UK Punjab Heritage Association. For services to Punjabi and Sikh Heritage, and to Charity. (Hastings, East Sussex)

West Sussex

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Ruth Elizabeth Miskin CBE. Children's Reading Expert, Read Write Inc. For services to Education. (West Sussex)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Charles Henry Duke Of Richmond And Gordon DL. For services to Heritage, to Sport and to Charity. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Katherine Louise Mosse OBE. Author. For services to Literature, to Women and to Charity. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Stephen John Whitton. Head, Border Force Maritime Command, Home Office. For services to Maritime Border Security. (Burgess Hill, West Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

George David Dowell. Owner, Worthing Football Club. For services to Association Football and to Disability Awareness. (Worthing, West Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Gloria Moss. Sussex President, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the community in Sussex. (Bognor Regis, West Sussex)

Janice Sheward. Director, Cancer United. For services to People with Cancer in West Sussex. (Littlehampton, West Sussex)

Jonathan Peter Willcocks. Musical Director, The Chichester Singers. For services to Music. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Nicola June Hawkins. For services to the community in Hastings and Rother, East Sussex. (Bexhill On Sea, East Sussex)

Felicity Ann De Grave Hills. For services to the community in Hastings, East Sussex. (Hastings, East Sussex)