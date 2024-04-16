New youth drop-in set to open in Littlehampton High Street, significantly expanding the work of Arun Youth Projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new youth drop-in, called AYP Connect, is being established to offer information, provide a safe space where young people can connect with youth workers after school and facilitate small group work.

Arun Youth Projects has been a vital provider of community youth work in the area since it was launched in 2017 as a partnership between Littlehampton Town Council and Arun Church.

Thanks to the new funding, it will be significantly expanding its services by establishing AYP Connect, a dedicated youth drop-in in premises previously occupied by The Game Shed.

Matt Pollard, youth service manager at Arun Youth Projects, said: "We are thrilled to open a space in Littlehampton's High Street. As Detached Youth Workers, we have spent years listening to young people's voices, this opportunity is a result of collaboration and consultation and aligns with the needs identified for young people locally.

"We want to connect with young people where they are and give them an introduction to the amazing youth club offer we have across the area. We are grateful for the strong relationships we have forged with our local and statutory partners, we hope to share this space with various groups working with young people across Littlehampton.”

The Million Hours Fund grant will mean Arun Youth Projects can provide an additional 1,040 hours of youth work over two years, catering to the needs of young people in the local community.

Matt said the establishment of AYP Connect signified a significant milestone in their mission to empower and support young people in the local community.

"This Youth Drop-in will not only provide a physical space but also serve as a symbol of inclusivity, collaboration and empowerment," he added.

The Million Hours Fund is a jointly-funded £22million initiative from the Department for Culture, Media & Sport and The National Lottery Community Fund, allowing organisations to provide positive activities for young people in areas with high levels of antisocial behaviour.

Matt said: "Arun Youth Projects extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Government and The National Lottery Community Fund for their invaluable support, making the vision of AYP Connect a reality.

"Their contribution has not only enhanced the accessibility of youth services in Littlehampton but has also strengthened the fabric of the local community, with amazing support coming from local businesses offering their assistance to fixing out the interior space."

For further information on AYP Connect, contact Matt Pollard on 01903 782744. To find out more about Arun Youth Projects, visit www.arunchurch.com/ayp