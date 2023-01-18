Parker Building Supplies have been helping families in need by stocking up two community supermarkets and providing food parcels for those experiencing hardship.

Their efforts have “really made a difference”, according to the Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA).

Branch manager Gary Brinkhurst said: “As a local business with local customers, we like to do things that support our local community. Turns out that our staff and builder customers are keen to help too and we donated boxes of long-life food, to include tinned and cupboard staples as well as a large selection of chocolate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community supermarkets operate on a pay-as-you-feel scheme, meaning that those who need to use the service only need to donate if they are able to.

Garry Brinkhurst, branch manager of Parker Building Supplies in Newhaven, with supplies for the SCDA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary had previously run a similar food donation initiative in Eastbourne and wanted to see if it could work at the Newhaven branch of the builders merchants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Clarke, from the SCDA, said that they were very grateful to receive the generous food donations for Parker Building Supplies which will help to support local households in need.

On the back of this success, Gary plans to run similar initiatives throughout 2023, with the next one planned for Valentine’s day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Hart of Parker Building Supplies in Newhaven, with supplies for the SCDA.

The SCDA supports over 160 households each week to access food and essential items. Parker Building Supplies donations were used to provide affordable food to residents of Seaford, Newhaven, Peacehaven and Saltdean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SCDA also runs the community supermarket in Newhaven, the food bank at Newhaven Baptist Church which provides free laundry services and hot showers, and Havens Food Cooperative in Denton which rescues surplus food and offers it to anyone in the community.