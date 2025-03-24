Newhaven Fort reopens to ‘phenomenal success’ as ‘extraordinary numbers’ visit venue
The council revealed that The Fort was at maximum capacity every day during half-term school holidays with nearly 4,000 people visiting.
The recent reopening followed a £5.8 million programme of repairs and restoration secured through the Newhaven Town Deal. Visit www.newhavenfort.org.uk.
Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Leisure, said: “We continue to work incredibly hard with partners on a town wide regeneration of Newhaven, so to see the phenomenal success of this wonderful attraction following the completion of all the improvements is hugely satisfying. With generations of residents set to benefit from the many transformative projects that are being delivered in Newhaven, these are very exciting times for everyone who loves this special town.”
The council said The Fort now offers greater access to gun emplacements, refurbished exhibitions, a D-Day and barrack room, a redeveloped adventure playground and new visitor experiences on the battery observation post and refurbished Romney Hut. Visitors enjoyed 1,565 hot drinks, nearly 500 pieces of cake and 300 sausage rolls.
Duncan Kerr, Chief Executive of Wave Active, who operate of Newhaven Fort, said: “It was wonderful to welcome so many people during half-term and see the genuine interest and fascination in the history of the fort. I hoped that the incredible restoration would prove popular, but the fort has quickly become a box office hit and I’d encourage anyone interested in visiting to book their ticket in advance to avoid disappointment.”
