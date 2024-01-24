Newhaven Lifeboat celebrates 200 years of the RNLI: Do you have a story to share?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In March this year, the RNLI are celebrating their 200th Anniversary.

Newhaven RNLI would like to hear from people whose lives have been touched by a rescue. A first hand emergency, when you were in trouble on the water, a point from which everything could have been different if Newhaven Lifeboat had not been there to help. Or the remembered rescue of a loved one, without whose survival you might never have existed.

Nick Gentry, Navigator Mechanic and currently Newhaven’s longest serving volunteer crew member, said: “Our location provides an enormous variety of shouts for the Newhaven crew. From vessels in danger in the Channel to pleasure craft or walkers in difficulty along the coast.

Newhaven RNLI's Severn class 'David and Elizabeth Acland'. Credit: Stephen Duncombe/ Watch and Shoot Lifeboats.

“It is the human factor that stays with us and keeps us doing what we do. The relief in someone eyes, knowing they will return home.”

The charity has a rich and varied programme of events planned throughout 2024 to mark this significant milestone of service. Each of the RNLI’s 238 lifeboat stations around the UK also have their own local programme of anniversary celebration plans.

There has been an RNLI lifeboat station in Newhaven since 1854 and the crew there have operated their current all-weather lifeboat, the ‘David and Elizabeth Acland’ for 24 years.