Newhaven Lifeboat teams save members of the public cut off by the tide

Launching in rough seas, with 30 knot winds and limited visibility lifeboat teams from Newhaven conducted an extensive search along the Seven Sisters to Belle Toute lighthouse, looking for members of the public cut off by the tide.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, teams located three people cut off by the tide an unable to make their way to safety.

Due to the four metre high waves and turbulent seas, the only safe method of extraction for the members of the public was via helicopter.

HM Coastguard Helicopter 163 winched the three casualties up to the helicopter. The lifeboat, meanwhile, stood by until all casualties were safely recovered before returning to the station.

A spokesperson for RNLI Newhaven said: "Tides rise quickly and can easily catch people out. If you’re planning a coastal walk or seaside activity, we strongly urge people to check the weather and tides before setting out.