Newhaven Lifeboat volunteer recited the RNLI pledge at Westminster Abbey’s Service of Thanksgiving

Roger Cohen MBE, former crew of Brighton and Tower RNLI, now Lifeboat Operations Manager for Newhaven and Brighton RNLI, recited the Volunteers Pledge during the service.

Roger Cohen MBE, said: “It’s been a day for commemoration and celebration of the immense work and sometimes sacrifice of selfless lifesavers before us. This commemoration is an opportunity to look forward to the RNLI’s next 200 years and our continuing pledge to save every one.”

Also present from Newhaven RNLI at Westminster Abbey’s Service of Thanksgiving were Nick Gentry, Navigator / Mechanic, currently Newhaven’s longest serving volunteer crew of 41 years, with Gary Marsh, Newhaven Launch Authority of 11 years, formerly serving 7 years as volunteer crew with Newhaven Lifeboat.

On Saturday 9 March, the dedicated volunteers of Newhaven Lifeboat, including crew past and present are inviting the public to join them in their celebration for the 200th Anniversary of the RNLI.

Tickets to the ‘RNLI Newhaven 200th Anniversary Party’ are available on Eventbrite. Hosted at The Marine Workshops, Newhaven, tickets are £25pp and include a welcome drink, food by Sussex's very own Humble Pie and music by local live band Double Tap.