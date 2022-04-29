A memorial was unveiled to commemorate a fishermen who died off the coast of Newhaven last year.
Photographer Dan Jessup was at the event, here are the pictures.
The Newhaven Fishermen's Memorial was erected following a campaign partly coordinated by the family of Robert Morley, who drowned when his vessel, the Joanna C
Photo: Dan Jessup
A fellow fisherman aboard the Joanna C, 26-year-old Adam Harper from Brixham, Devon, also lost his life.
Photo: Dan Jessup
The other four men who are commemorated with the sculpture are Darren Brown, from Newhaven who fell overboard on Our Sarah Jane in 2016, and Joe Bowen, Andrew Penfold and John Ship who died when the Sylvia Marita sank in 1979.
Photo: Dan Jessup
The memorial is 1.2m (4ft) in diameter and is made from galvanised steel, stainless steel and copper.
Photo: Dan Jessup