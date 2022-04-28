Newhaven memorial to fishermen who have lost their lives off the coast to be unveiled today

A memorial is being unveiled to commemorate a fishermen who died off the coast of Newhaven last year.
Robert Morley, 38, tragically died when his fishing boat sank off the coast on Newhaven in November 2020.
A fellow fisherman aboard the Joanna C, 26-year-old Adam Harper from Brixham, Devon, also lost his life.
The memorial is also a tribute to other fishermen who have died off the coast of Newhaven and will be unveiled in the port today at 4pm.
