Newhaven-to-Dieppe ferry contract extension a 'vote of confidence' to town's regeneration plans

Danish shipping company DFDS confirmed that it had won a new five-year contract to operate the route, having done so since 2012, with the new contract beginning on January 1, 2023.

Jean Claude Charlo, head of French organisation at DFDS, said: “We are delighted to be awarded the contract to continue operating the important ferry link between Newhaven and Dieppe.

"Today’s announcement secures hundreds of local jobs and will enable us to pursue our ambitious plans to invest in the route.”

Maria Caulfield, Conservative MP for Newhaven, welcomed the news as a ‘vote of confidence’ in the coastal town.

DFDS currently offers two sailings per day from the East Sussex coast to Normandy between October and April, with three sailings in each direction during the peak summer months from May to September.

Each ferry trip has the capacity for 600 passengers, with DFDS operating the contract on behalf of French local authority – the Syndicat Mixte de Promotion de l’Activité Transmanche (SMPAT).

Jean Claude Charlo said: “We will work with local organisations and tourist boards to promote Dieppe and the wider Normandy region to UK visitors, bringing more holidaymakers to the area and helping to boost investment in the local economy.

“We look forward to strengthening our partnership with SMPAT and working with them to grow traffic on the service. We have made several commitments for the new contract period which will bring significant improvements.

“In addition to new branding and a new schedule, which will increase frequency during the key summer period, we will also invest heavily in the ships, introducing a new driver concept onboard and improved duty-free area.”

She said: “I am delighted that the ferries between Newhaven and Dieppe will be continuing for a further five years. Since becoming Newhaven’s MP in 2015 I have met multiple times with representatives in both Newhaven and Dieppe to ensure that this service continues.

“I know that residents in Newhaven and further afield really value this service, and I welcome this vote of confidence in Newhaven as we continue to regenerate the town.”

