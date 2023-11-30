Newick artist raises funds for military charity

Nick Berryman, of Newick is putting his talent to use by undertaking commissions for his work and donating all the proceeds to SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

Nick Berryman

Nick, an RAF veteran of 27 years’ service, has always loved painting:

“It started when I was posted to Germany 53 years ago. With no British television in Germany at the time, I needed an evening pastime (other than socialising and drinking), so I thought I’d have a go at oil painting.”

However, having found oils “too messy”, so, at age 75, he thought he would try acrylic and watercolour instead.

Nick said: “I loved the look, but I couldn’t get the accuracy, so I thought I’d learn how to do digital painting. I really love this medium as my art can be printed onto a variety of different materials, in different sizes, with the accuracy I want.”

Nick loves to produce portraits, especially animals, but brings his military experience to bear when depicting the Armed Forces, ensuring that authenticity is at the forefront of his mind.

Nick said: “I would like to use my art to raise money for SSAFA, which is such an important charity. I am the Chair of the Sussex branch and every day I see veterans and their families who are struggling. From homelessness to loneliness and isolation, SSAFA looks after service personnel, veterans, and their families in their times of need. It all costs money, so I wanted to do my bit to make sure we are able to carry on giving a great service.”