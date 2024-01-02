Newly graduated Slimming World consultant opens second group in Turners Hill
Sarah, who successfully lost 4 stone in a year at her local Slimming World group in Horley is set to open a second Slimming World group in Turners Hill.
Sarah opened a group in Smallfield in October and has already helped lots of people in the local area to lose weight. Sarah says "After seeing how rewarding it is to help people lose weight and see how successful they have been, I couldn't miss the opportunity to open a second group and help more people."
Sarah, who has been trained at the Slimming World head quarters in Derbyshire has recently graduated as a fully pledged Slimming World consultant.
Sarah says, "After losing weight myself and now being trained by Slimming World, who have over 50 years experience in helping people lose weight, I'm so excited to be able to share my knowledge with the local community, to help them shed the burden of guilt that being overweight often brings."
Slimming World groups in the heart of communities across the UK are a safe space filled with likeminded people who understand the challenges of losing weight. At your local Slimming World group you'll get support with slimming strategies for every stage of your weight loss journey, with no judgement or humiliation, just kindness, care and support.
Sarah will open the doors to the new Turners Hill group on Thursday 4th January at 7pm. The group will be held at The Ark, Mount Lane, Turners Hill, Crawley, RH10 4RA.
If you are interested in joining Sarah's group in Turners Hill, give her a call on 07789656533 or just pop along on Thursday at 7pm,
Alternatively, if you would like to join your local group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.
*We have local opportunities for current or past members to open groups across Crawley. To find out more information about our upcoming events please get in touch with Team Developer Hayley on 07735374922*