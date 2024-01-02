Newly graduated Slimming World consultant opens second group in Turners Hill

Sarah Dimond, from Crawley who recently opened a Slimming World group in Smallfield is set to open a second group in Turners Hill this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sarah, who successfully lost 4 stone in a year at her local Slimming World group in Horley is set to open a second Slimming World group in Turners Hill.

Sarah opened a group in Smallfield in October and has already helped lots of people in the local area to lose weight. Sarah says "After seeing how rewarding it is to help people lose weight and see how successful they have been, I couldn't miss the opportunity to open a second group and help more people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah, who has been trained at the Slimming World head quarters in Derbyshire has recently graduated as a fully pledged Slimming World consultant.

Recently graduated Sarah

Sarah says, "After losing weight myself and now being trained by Slimming World, who have over 50 years experience in helping people lose weight, I'm so excited to be able to share my knowledge with the local community, to help them shed the burden of guilt that being overweight often brings."

Slimming World groups in the heart of communities across the UK are a safe space filled with likeminded people who understand the challenges of losing weight. At your local Slimming World group you'll get support with slimming strategies for every stage of your weight loss journey, with no judgement or humiliation, just kindness, care and support.

Sarah will open the doors to the new Turners Hill group on Thursday 4th January at 7pm. The group will be held at The Ark, Mount Lane, Turners Hill, Crawley, RH10 4RA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in joining Sarah's group in Turners Hill, give her a call on 07789656533 or just pop along on Thursday at 7pm,

Alternatively, if you would like to join your local group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.