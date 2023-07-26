Newly refurbished Eastbourne service station raises over £400 for charity

Old Town Service Station has recently completed refitting and rebranding its retail offering, relaunching as Nisa Local.

To celebrate the store’s relaunch, an open day was held for the local community on July 11. The event was supported by Christina Ewbank, Chief Executive of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce who inaugurated the celebrations by conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Pricewatch team took the opportunity to fundraise in aid of You Raise Me Up; their efforts were a great success raising £443 for the cause. The money raised will be spent on one-to-one counselling sessions for bereaved families who have suffered the loss of a child aged 16 to 25.

A newly refurbished Eastbourne service station has raised over £400 for over charity. Photo: Contributed

With the help of Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity the store has donated an impressive £5,358 to local charities. Beneficiaries include The JPK Project, Wayfinder Woman & Children with Cancer Fund

Debbie Harrington from YRMU, said: “We had a lovely day celebrating Old Town’s relaunch and were lucky to be invited along as their chosen charity. For a donation there was a fun balloon pop with amazing prizes and home-made cakes from our Community Café."

Andre Salvidge, Charity Ambassador for Pricewatch, commented: “I can’t thank MADL enough for helping us as independent retailers to make a difference in our local community. These donations make a real difference to smaller charities and community groups who rely on support from local people and businesses to stay afloat.”

The store proudly stocks a wide range of Co-op products. Claire Goddard, Marketing Manager for Pricewatch said, “Stocking Co-op products has had a positive impact; not only is it a recognised and trusted brand that our customers love, but a percentage of every Co-op item purchased goes towards our MADL fund, allowing us to support local charities and good causes with monetary donations.”