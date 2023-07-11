Police investigated after a number of people reported hearing what sounded like gunshots in the early hours of this morning.

The sounds were heard at around 4am at Merrimede Close, just off Filsham Road, in St Leonards.

A man who heard the shots told the Observer: "The first shot woke me up and I was out of bed with the window open when the second shot went off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the birds in the trees took off in Merrymead close and after about 2 mins there was a repeated low moan from an animal of some sort which stopped before I phoned the police.”

Merrimede Close in St Leonards.

He added: “The main point is that a gun would not be found as the person would still have it.

"So we have someone in the area with a gun firing it in a public area and I would think we have a dead animal somewhere around."

A Sussex Police spokesperson said oficers carries out an ‘extensive’ search: "Police received a report of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of Filsham Road, St Leonards, around 4am on Monday (July 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad