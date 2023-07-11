NationalWorldTV
News update: Animal was moaning after gun shots heard at St Leonards

Police investigated after a number of people reported hearing what sounded like gunshots in the early hours of this morning.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

The sounds were heard at around 4am at Merrimede Close, just off Filsham Road, in St Leonards.

A man who heard the shots told the Observer: "The first shot woke me up and I was out of bed with the window open when the second shot went off.

"All the birds in the trees took off in Merrymead close and after about 2 mins there was a repeated low moan from an animal of some sort which stopped before I phoned the police.”

Merrimede Close in St Leonards.Merrimede Close in St Leonards.
Merrimede Close in St Leonards.

He added: “The main point is that a gun would not be found as the person would still have it.

"So we have someone in the area with a gun firing it in a public area and I would think we have a dead animal somewhere around."

A Sussex Police spokesperson said oficers carries out an ‘extensive’ search: "Police received a report of gunshots being heard in the vicinity of Filsham Road, St Leonards, around 4am on Monday (July 10).

"Officers attended and conducted an extensive area search with support from a drone, but no trace of a firearm was found and no further reports were made to police.”

