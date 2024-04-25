The next stage of a major housing development has been approved at appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a decision notice published on Wednesday (April 24), a planning inspector has approved a reserved matters application connected to plans to build 50 houses on land to the south of Framfield Road in Blackboys.

The scheme had been considered by Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North in March last year. While recommended for approval by officers at the time, the application was deferred as councillors felt developers needed to do more to address some of their concerns.

The committee’s concerns included the design and materials of the proposed buildings, as well as the design of an on-site playground and the locations of both a power substation and pond.

In response to the deferral, the developer submitted an appeal on grounds of non-determination and the council opted not to defend its position.

Ultimately, the inspector did not consider there to be grounds for witholding the grant of planning permission.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “There are no material considerations that indicate a decision should be taken other than in accordance with the outline permission.

“I conclude, for the reasons given above, that the appeal should be allowed subject to the identified conditions.”

The scheme had previously secured outline planning permission at a committee meeting in December 2020, despite some strong opposition from local residents at the time around its size and the sustainability of the site.

The outline permission meant the development had already been approved in principle, with the appeal application focusing on details, such as layout, design and scale.