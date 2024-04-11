Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday (March 11), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South approved a reserved matters application seeking permission to build 151 homes on land to the north of Jubilee Drive.

The scheme had been granted outline planning permission at appeal last year, with the council ordered to pay costs for what an inspector judged to be an ‘unreasonable’ refusal by councillors.

The outline consent, which was for up to 180 homes, meant the scheme has already been approved in principle. As a result, the committee was only looking at details of the scheme, such as its design, appearance and scale. Council planning officers had recommended these details be approved.

How the Jubilee Drive, Polegate, homes would look. Pic: Contributed

The 151 homes are set to be made up of: 16 one-bedroom flats; one two-bedroom flat; two one-bedroom houses; 29 two-bedroom houses; 64 three-bedroom houses; and 39 four-bedroom houses. Of these 40 are set to be affordable properties and eight self-build plots.