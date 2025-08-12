A senior county councillor has agreed the next steps for a former day centre in Lewes.

On Tuesday (August 12), Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for resources and climate change, authorised officers to begin seeking a tenant to take on the Phoenix Centre in Malling Street.

The building had previously been home to a day service for older people with physical and mental health needs, but this use ceased following a cabinet decision in February.

In a report to Cllr Bennett, officers say consideration had also been given to selling the property outright, but this option would be a less desirable step than renting out the property in light of the ongoing reorganisation of local government.

The Phoenix Centre in Malling Street. Image via Google Maps

The report goes on to say the council will consider offers made by community and voluntary organisations alongside commercial bids and those made by council partners. However, officers also say the council will be required to secure the “best consideration that can reasonably be obtained” as a result of legislation.

Local member Johnny Denis (Green) argued the council should give significant weight to the social benefits of any prospective tenant.

Cllr Denis said: “I am really keen that the outcome is of benefit to the community as well as the purse. It clearly has to pay its way to exist and provide an income, but there are still needs that need to be met.

“I really hope in that process the social benefits of anything that is proposed for the site are really considered and give a good strong additionality to a straightforward let.”

He added: “I’m really looking for the best gain for the community, because they have lost a lot. So please bear that in mind.”