Next year's parking discs are live in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton - here's how to get yours

By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:35 BST

Parking discs for 2025 have gone live in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, giving residents access to two hours free parking every day in Arun District Council-controlled car parks.

New for this year is a joint parking disc which covers both towns, meaning residents who regularly travel between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton will no longer need to juggle separate parking permits – although they may have to pay more then they used to.

Physical discs now cost £6 and will last for the whole of 2025, allowing residents two hours free parking every day in participating car parks: St Martins, Anchor Springs, Manor House in Littlehampton and Fitzleet, Lyon Street and Hothamton in Bognor Regis.

The physical discs are available from the following retailers:

Hothamton car park, in Bognor Regis. Images: Google Maps.Hothamton car park, in Bognor Regis. Images: Google Maps.
Hothamton car park, in Bognor Regis. Images: Google Maps.

Littlehampton - from 23 November:

Cat & Rabbit Rescue

Coastal Cycles

David O Jones

Felix Dance & Leisurewear

L. Guess Jewellers

Littlehampton Post Office

Littlehampton Tyre Services

Manor Garage

Raire Hairdressing

Ricara Workwear & Schoolwear

Stellar Vets

The Menu

Totally Buttons

Upper Crust

Bognor Regis - from 30 November:

63 Queensway Podiatry Wellbeing Fitness

Age UK West Sussex

Blue Raspberry

Bognor Regis Pharmacy

Cat & Rabbit Rescue

Clayden & Co Jewellers

J&D Jewellers

JW Sports

Little Florist

Living Word

Mobility & Comfort

Polkadot Stripes

Reynolds Ltd

Shopmobility

Sight & Sound

Silver News

St Wilfrid's Hospice

Unique Knit & Sew

Digital discs are also available at the slightly reduced price of £4, and can be purchased on the MiPermit website.

This year’s parking discs are valid until December 31.

