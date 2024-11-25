Next year's parking discs are live in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton - here's how to get yours
New for this year is a joint parking disc which covers both towns, meaning residents who regularly travel between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton will no longer need to juggle separate parking permits – although they may have to pay more then they used to.
Physical discs now cost £6 and will last for the whole of 2025, allowing residents two hours free parking every day in participating car parks: St Martins, Anchor Springs, Manor House in Littlehampton and Fitzleet, Lyon Street and Hothamton in Bognor Regis.
The physical discs are available from the following retailers:
Littlehampton - from 23 November:
Cat & Rabbit Rescue
Coastal Cycles
David O Jones
Felix Dance & Leisurewear
L. Guess Jewellers
Littlehampton Post Office
Littlehampton Tyre Services
Manor Garage
Raire Hairdressing
Ricara Workwear & Schoolwear
Stellar Vets
The Menu
Totally Buttons
Upper Crust
Bognor Regis - from 30 November:
63 Queensway Podiatry Wellbeing Fitness
Age UK West Sussex
Blue Raspberry
Bognor Regis Pharmacy
Cat & Rabbit Rescue
Clayden & Co Jewellers
J&D Jewellers
JW Sports
Little Florist
Living Word
Mobility & Comfort
Polkadot Stripes
Reynolds Ltd
Shopmobility
Sight & Sound
Silver News
St Wilfrid's Hospice
Unique Knit & Sew
Digital discs are also available at the slightly reduced price of £4, and can be purchased on the MiPermit website.
This year’s parking discs are valid until December 31.
