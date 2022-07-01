NHS trust apologises to family of Horsham schoolgirl, 14, who took her own life

And it says it has introduced ‘significant changes’ following the death of 14-year-old Robyn Skilton, who was found dead in Southwater Country Park in May last year.

At an inquest this week into Robyn’s death, West Sussex Coroner Penelope Schofield said Robyn’s death was contributed to by neglect.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "The mental health services failed Robyn as they did not recognise the deterioration of her mental health nor provide her with the care and treatment she required.”

News

A spokesperson for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said later: "We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Robyn Skilton and apologise unreservedly that the care and support from us did not recognise her vulnerability and provide the intervention and help she needed.

"In response, we have made significant changes to the way we monitor and escalate cases where there is an increase in risk.

"Working with our partners, we have also introduced a new referral system and we are developing a new drop-in service to provide access to specialist emotional and wellbeing support for children and young people."

The spokesperson said that since Robyn’s death, the trust had been working with partners in health, social care, education, police, local government and the voluntary sector to put in place additional support for young people, their families, carers and wider school communities.