Nick celebrates remarkable success in accountancy exams
Nick, from Crawley, joined Carpenter Box in 2019 after gaining a degree from Sussex University in Maths and Economics. His numerical and analytical skills made accountancy a natural career choice and he is now a key member of the Assurance & Advisory Group at the firm’s Crawley office. In this role, he undertakes audits for medium-sized companies across a variety of business sectors, as well as managing a number of trainees.
Nick commented: “Following university, I was keen to join a medium-sized accountancy firm with a good reputation, and in Carpenter Box I found a practice able to provide me with a brilliant opportunity to gain experience across a number of departments.”
Nick is now planning to complete his ACA training file over the next three months, which will enable him to fulfil his goal of becoming a fully qualified chartered accountant.
Carpenter Box Managing Partner, Alan Edwards, commented: “Nick should be very proud of his impressive exam results. They not only demonstrate a high degree of commitment to his chosen profession, but also show other young people considering their career options what can be achieved with determination and the support of an employer such as Carpenter Box.”
For current sixth form and college students interested in following in Nick’s footsteps, Carpenter Box is holding a Trainee Scheme Open Evening on Tuesday 27th February between 5.30pm and 7.30pm at their offices in Crescent Road, Worthing.
At the event, some of the Carpenter Box partners, qualified staff and current trainees will explain the different pathways on offer to help new recruits become an accountant, tax specialist or business adviser.
For further information and to register for a free place, go to www.carpenterbox.com/open-evening