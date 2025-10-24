Starting Saturday, October 25, buses will replace trains between Guildford and Havant as Network Rail engineers carry out the final stage of the Portsmouth Direct line signalling upgrade.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work between Farncombe and Petersfield marks the completion of a major modernisation project designed to improve reliability for passengers.

Once the upgrade is finished, signalling control will move to the Basingstoke Railway Operating Centre, allowing faster and more efficient train management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the nine-day closure, engineers will also test 90 new signals and 17 new equipment buildings installed along the route. By the end of November, nine level crossings will have been upgraded with new safety technology including obstacle detection and CCTV control systems, which will allow signallers to monitor crossings and lower barriers safely.

Replacement buses and road closures will cause travel disruption between Guildford and Havant from October 25 as Network Rail completes the final stage of the Portsmouth Direct line upgrade.

Train services will be suspended between Guildford and Havant from Saturday, October 25 until Sunday, November 2 while the new systems are commissioned, and passengers are advised to check before they travel as journeys will take longer than usual.

Drivers are also being warned of road closures between Farncombe and Liss as engineers complete upgrades at nine level crossings, converting older half-barrier crossings to modern full-barrier systems and improving safety for pedestrians with new miniature stop lights.

The road closures will be staggered over six weeks to reduce disruption, and staff will be on site around the clock until the new systems are fully operational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Goodall, Wessex Route Director for Network Rail, said: “We appreciate that there is never a good time to close the railway and we’re sorry for the disruption this will cause.

"However, these closures are essential to complete the vital upgrade of the Portsmouth Direct line.

"By carrying out the majority of work during the autumn half-term, when fewer people travel, we can minimise disruption while delivering long-term benefits.

"Drivers in the area will need to plan ahead and take alternative routes when roads around level crossings are closed.”