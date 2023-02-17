Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nine homes would encroach into the Fontwell countryside, say planners

Plans for nine homes in Fontwell would encroach into the countryside and be to the detriment of the character of the area.

By Nikki Jeffery
3 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 12:40pm

That was the decision of Arun officers on resubmitted plans for land south of Dukes Road.

The new plans addressed other previous reasons for refusal which were the absence of detailed bat surveys and insufficient highway information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Objections were received from Aldingbourne Parish Council on a departure from the development plan, overdevelopment, impact on the dark skies character, unsustainable location and the style and design not being in keeping with the area.

Most Popular
How the nine new homes in Fontwell would have looked
Read More
Expansion of outdoor seating area planned for Bognor Regis pub

A further 26 letters of objections were received about the site being opposite a busy and noisy yard, there being enough houses, an increase in traffic, lack of infrastructure, the road being used by horse riders and cyclists and the impact on wildlife

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Nine new houses crammed into that small field is too much," said one letter.

To see the decision on the Arun planning portal use the search reference AL/179/22/OUT.

Objections