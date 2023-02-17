Plans for nine homes in Fontwell would encroach into the countryside and be to the detriment of the character of the area.

That was the decision of Arun officers on resubmitted plans for land south of Dukes Road.

The new plans addressed other previous reasons for refusal which were the absence of detailed bat surveys and insufficient highway information.

Objections were received from Aldingbourne Parish Council on a departure from the development plan, overdevelopment, impact on the dark skies character, unsustainable location and the style and design not being in keeping with the area.

How the nine new homes in Fontwell would have looked

A further 26 letters of objections were received about the site being opposite a busy and noisy yard, there being enough houses, an increase in traffic, lack of infrastructure, the road being used by horse riders and cyclists and the impact on wildlife

"Nine new houses crammed into that small field is too much," said one letter.