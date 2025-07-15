Nine parks and gardens in Arun District awarded prestigious Green Flags

Hotham Park, in Bognor Regis.

Nine parks and gardens in Arun District have been awarded prestigious green flags, according to a council spokesperson.

It means three new parks have been highlighted by judges since last year’s awards: Jubilee Gardens in Bognor Regis, Marina Gardens in Littlehampton and Arundel Cemetery. Meanwhile, flags will continue to fly across six other district council-owned sites which have maintained green flag standards for several years: Brookfield Park, Mewsbrook Park, Norfolk Gardens in Littlehampton, Old Rectory Gardens in Felpham, Marine Park Gardens in Aldwick and Hotham Park in Bognor Regis, were all each re-awarded the green flag award in recognition of their continuing excellence.

This latest news means Arun now has the biggest haul of green flags in West Sussex – a source of real pride for council staff all over the district.

"This amazing award is the result of the collaboration with Arun District Council's Greenspace Team, gardeners from the council's contractors, Tivoli Group Limited, and support from a dedicated team of volunteers,” said Councillor Amanda Worne, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District Council.

"We encourage residents to spend time in our parks to not only appreciate their beauty, but to reap the benefits of the vital role our green spaces play in our health and wellbeing. As a council, we continue to focus on sustainability as we strive to meet our commitment to become carbon-neutral by 2030 by selecting plants that encourage wildlife and nature to thrive.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, run by Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed green spaces all over the country, setting a benchmark standard for green-space management across the UK.

Paul Todd MBE, the green flag award scheme manager, said: “So much dedication goes into ensuring these green spaces are kept to a high standard. Everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”