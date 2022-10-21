An outline application with all matters reserved, except access, has been submitted for the predominantly single storey homes, car parking, landscaping, drainage and open space on land next to Highfield House, Yapton Road.

A planning and design and access statement by Arrow Planning, for Orchestra (Special Projects 1) Ltd, said the homes, six of which would be affordable, were detached and semi detached houses in a sensitively designed layout that is 'respectful to the character and appearance of the area'.

"It will deliver sustainable development in an appropriate location and will make a material contribution to the character and growth of the area," the statement said.

An illustration of how the 19-home development could look at Yapton Road, Barnham

"Moreover, it would not have any unacceptable impacts on the environment or local residents."

The development would be in an agricultural field fronting Yapton Road. The statement said the surrounding area comprises predominantly residential uses with agricultural fields and open spaces to the north.

An agricultural statement by Henry Adams said the land is of above average quality for farming but due the 'site's limitations (primarily size and access) that this land is not suited as modern day productive arable use'.

Previous applications for the site include a 70 bed care home and 14 assisted living bungalows which was dismissed on appeal in March 2021 and 30 dwellings refused by planners in February 2016.

