‘No decision made’ on future of international tennis event in Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Guardian reported that The Lawn Tennis Association is in discussions to bring women’s tennis back to the Queen’s Club in Barons Court, west London, for the first time since 1973 with a new high-profile event at the beginning of the grass-court season, downgrading Eastbourne’s International tournament to only feature three top-30 players.
Eastbourne will remain in its traditional place, in the week before Wimbledon, but is likely to be downgraded to WTA 250 status if the plans are approved.
This has raised concerns from local leaders and Mrs Ansell and Cllr Holt have held a meeting with Chris Pollard, Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Director for Events to discus the future of the tennis event in the town.
In a statement, the Eastbourne MP said: “This event is a jewel in the Eastbourne hospitality crown – and the success of the sector and the livelihoods it supports, depends on it.
“The LTA was at pains to express their enduring commitment to Eastbourne and the future of a tournament here and put forward the investment they had already made at Devonshire Park, and more widely across the town, to substantiate that.
“We also learned that no decision has been taken yet – it is with the ATP and WTA.”
During the meeting Cllr Holt and the Eastbourne MP were told that other events which had been downgraded before had not been affected through ticket sales and revenue.
Mrs Ansell added: “We were told that following the same reduction in ranking points in Birmingham, ticket sales were unaffected and that the Birmingham tournament did better with attendance in 2023 than in 2019. Based on this, they expect no loss in audience for Eastbourne either, adding that 90% of tickets typically being sold before players are announced.
“I’m not too sure about this last point - the public have been buying tickets with a pretty solid expectation there would be top players and I can’t see how media coverage or sponsorship can be anything less than hit.
“It has been reported that the LTA see greater commercial advantage to moving the women’s 500 to Queens and there has been a run of commentary on why that is the case but it is essentially about numbers. Our setting is beautiful, intimate and loved by players and spectators but total spectator capacity admissions at Eastbourne in 2023 were 60% of those at Queens.
Despite the potential plans, Mrs Ansell said that she is still looking forward to the event returning to the town for 2024.
She said: “I am looking forward to a star-studded tournament this season. The LTA told us we can anticipate enhanced catering provision and some innovations in the town centre to boost the fan experience.
“And the LTA states they are fully committed to maintaining a combined men’s and women’s tour level event at Eastbourne in all scenarios.
“I will keep making the case for top level sporting events to be hosted in all parts of the country and we need to keep talking up Eastbourne – for tennis, and as a top visitor destination in its own right.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.