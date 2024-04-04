No foal-ing around – Chichester care home resident’s wish to ride again made a reality

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When the team at Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, learned that 77-year-old resident, Tessa Carpenter, was an avid horse rider in her youth and was keen to rekindle her love for the sport, they were determined to make her dream come true.

Tessa first began riding when she was a child, spending many years taking lessons and even entering show jumping competitions. From the age of 18, Tessa owned her own horses – her first horse was named Juno.

To help fulfil her wish, the team at Chichester Grange organised a visit to Hunters Lodge Riding Centre, in Hunston. Tessa was able to ride around the indoor arena on a gentle horse called Harmony, as well as meet and learn about some of the other horses at the centre.

Chichester Grange resident Tessa wish came true

Tessa said: “It was the best day ever – I loved it! I used to have a horse called Ollie, and Harmony reminded me of him!”

The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying on a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Tessa loves to talk about the time she spent riding when she was younger, so, when she shared that her biggest dream was to give it a go again, the team knew they had to make it happen.

“Our wishing tree initiative is a great way for residents to share their dreams and interests, and it’s so rewarding to be able to make these a reality. Tessa had a wonderful time meeting Harmony and the other horses – she hasn’t stopped smiling since and is already talking about going back.

Tessa's wish to ride a horse was granted

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to the team here at Chichester Grange and Hunters Lodge for a fantastic day and for making Tessa’s wish come true – we’re already planning Tessa’s next ride!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while also promoting independence, Chichester Grange, incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. Luxury facilities include a café, hair and beauty salon, cinema and bar, and stunning gardens. The home was awarded the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ at the Leaders in Care Awards 2022.

For more information about Chichester Grange, please contact Customer Relations Manager Caroline Thomas, on 0330 058 3250 or email [email protected]