‘No more Punch and Judy’ for Eastbourne

The Punch and Judy shows, a staple of seafront activities in Eastbourne, will no longer be in operation from 2024, it has been confirmed.

Ray Sparks who operated the shows in the town, confirmed that he had received confirmation that the shows would no longer take place from 2024 due to Eastbourne Borough Council not being able to cover the cost of the performances as well as himself not being able to cover the expenses for the show to continue.

Ray has operated the shows since 1990 with his wife Jacqui after taking over the shows from previous showrunner Ray Elgar.

In a statement, Ray said: “I’m very sad to report there will be no more Punch and Judy on the seafront from this year.

“We received confirmation from the council via email that they will could longer cover the cost.

“They did however state that if we were to carry on this year there would be no pitch fee but as of next year there could be.

"We reluctantly declined as the shows were in fact a day out for people to bring their children, grandchildren and in some cases great grandchildren to what is basically a free day out with picnics in a time when childcare is an expensive thing while they are on holiday.

“We are not in a position to cover our own expenses and would certainly not expect the general public to. We could not afford put on a show for free and certainly we won’t be in a position cover a pitch fee and basically busk for money.

“Punch and Judy has been on Eastbourne Seafront since the early 1900’s with Uncle Bertie, followed by Ray Elgar, and finally Jacqui and myself for the past 34 years and so it’s the end of an era.

“I would like to say a very big thank you to all the people who have supported us and the many friends we have made.”

In response the Eastbourne Borough Council cited ‘unprecedented financial pressures’ dealing with ‘soaring cost associated with homelessness and temporary accommodation as to why the show would no longer be operating.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “While we do not have the budget to support Punch and Judy, we have offered the operators a rent-free year to help them continue on the seafront.

“Councils up and down the UK are dealing with unprecedented financial pressures.

“Many authorities, including Eastbourne, are dealing with soaring costs associated with homelessness and temporary accommodation.

“To put this into context, our 2018/19 spending on temporary accommodation was £1.4million, this year it is approaching £5million. It means that for every £1 we collect in council tax, 49p is currently spent on temporary accommodation, which is clearly unsustainable.