BREAKING

No trains to and from Horsham this weekend, according to Southern Railway

There are no trains travelling to and from Horsham today (December 02) and tomorrow (December 03), according to the latest service update from Southern Railway.
By Connor Gormley
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 10:38 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 10:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The disruption is due to engineering works which are set to take place between Three Bridges and Billingshurst, closing all lines, a railway official said.

For more information and access to the Southern Railway journey planner, which will help you best map out your route, click here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Affected routes include: Southern between London Victoria and Bognor Regis / Southampton Central and between Horsham and Portsmouth Harbour Thameslink between Bedford / Peterborough and Horsham.

On Southern Railway services, buses will replace trains from Three Bridges and Billingshurst to Pulborough, Three Bridges and Horsham, and Dorking and Horsham (today only).

Related topics:HorshamBillingshurstThree BridgesPeterboroughBedford