No trains to and from Horsham this weekend, according to Southern Railway
The disruption is due to engineering works which are set to take place between Three Bridges and Billingshurst, closing all lines, a railway official said.
For more information and access to the Southern Railway journey planner, which will help you best map out your route, click here.
Affected routes include: Southern between London Victoria and Bognor Regis / Southampton Central and between Horsham and Portsmouth Harbour Thameslink between Bedford / Peterborough and Horsham.
On Southern Railway services, buses will replace trains from Three Bridges and Billingshurst to Pulborough, Three Bridges and Horsham, and Dorking and Horsham (today only).