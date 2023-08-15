BREAKING
Portsmouth Water teams are aware of an ongoing issue in North Bersted, South Bersted and Felpham, a spokesperson has confirmed.
By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:47 BST

Residents may have trouble with water flow today (August 15), after Portsmouth Water made clear that it is aware of water flow issues in Bersted, South Bersted and Felpham.

"We hope to have you back up and running as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said on Twitter. The company has been contacted for comment and additional details. Sussex World will update this story as the situation evolves.

At 10.34am, Portsmouth Water tweeted that service should have returned to customers in Bognor Regis, but asked anyone who is still experiencing problems to get in touch.

