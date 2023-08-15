Portsmouth Water teams are aware of an ongoing issue in North Bersted, South Bersted and Felpham, a spokesperson has confirmed.

"We hope to have you back up and running as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said on Twitter. The company has been contacted for comment and additional details. Sussex World will update this story as the situation evolves.