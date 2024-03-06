Nominations for NHS heroes in Eastbourne wanted for NHS Parliamentary Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has called for local people to come forward and nominate for this year’s NHS Parliamentary Awards that recognises staff who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

The awards offer a chance to celebrate NHS staff, carers and volunteers for all the hard work they do to provide excellent healthcare and Caroline is a regular supporter of them

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year there are ten categories, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, and a new award, The Excellence in Education and Training Award, which will celebrate new, innovative approaches to recruiting and retaining NHS staff from a range of backgrounds.

Nominations are wanted for local NHS heroes in Eastbourne for this year’s NHS Parliamentary Awards.

The Parliamentary Awards 2024 launched on February 29, 2024, and all those who make the national shortlist will be invited to an award ceremony in Westminster in July to celebrate their fantastic achievements .

“These annual awards are a chance for communities to say thank you to those NHS staff who have been brilliant,” said the Eastbourne MP.

“It could be an individual or a team who have gone beyond the call of duty to help their patients either in a hospital setting or another treatment centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to Eastbournians contacting me with their nominations but remember to please use the online form available at the link below.”

Since the awards began in 2018, over 450 Members of Parliament have nominated an individual or organisation for an award.