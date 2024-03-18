Nominations open for Crawley Community Awards 2024 - here is how you can nominate your local hero

Last year's Crawley Community Award winners. Picture: Steve Robards

The awards recognise and reward people who offer their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements. In the past few years, the need for help and support in our community has been greater than ever and, as always, the Crawley community stepped up. Nominees should either live, work, volunteer or study within the borough or provide a service open to Crawley residents outside the immediate area. An independent judging panel will consider all nominations and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the awards presentation evening at The Hawth in late June. Tickets will be free of charge.

Winners will be presented with a trophy and framed certificate. The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in Crawley. The nominations show the appreciation there is for local people who go the extra mile to make a difference to their community. The awards presentation evening is always emotional and humbling for everyone lucky enough to be invited to attend. If you know someone who deserves recognition for their efforts or their work in our community, please

take a few minutes to complete a nomination. For full information and to nominate please visit crawleycommunityawards.org; email [email protected] or drop a nomination into the Town Hall.

London Gatwick is headline sponsor of the Crawley Community Awards 2024. Picture: Justin Lambert

London Gatwick is the UK’s second largest airport and is a vital piece of national infrastructure that helps drive both the regional and national economy. More than a quarter of our staff call Crawley home.

More than 40 airlines fly from the airport to around 150 short-haul and more than 45 long-haul destinations. We are focused on rebuilding and growing sustainably in the long term. We have ambitious plans to be a net zero for our own Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. We have a strong programme of community investment and play a vital role inourregional economy. We are proud to be in our 47th year of offering our prestigious apprenticeship programme, which has seen more than 300 people graduate since 1977. We are also the first European international airport with a dedicated electric vehicle charging forecourt, available for passengers, businesses and local communities to use.