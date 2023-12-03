Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates inaugural flights from London Gatwick
The airline launches the new service as winter sets in, hoping to offer passengers direct access to “the warm shores and vibrant cultures of Montego Bay and Barbados” an official said in a press release.
Flights to Barbados will operate up to five times a week, with return fares starting from £449. Flights to Montego Bay will operate four times a week, and return fares start at £540.
“The inauguration of our flights to Montego Bay and Barbados marks a significant moment for Norse Atlantic Airways. We are thrilled to offer travellers the opportunity to escape the winter chill and experience the unparalleled beauty of these Caribbean destinations. These routes are a testament to our commitment to providing seamless, comfortable, and memorable travel experiences,” said Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways.
The airline exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner craft, which, officials say, offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience complete with a personal entertainment package for each seat. Premium cabins, meanwhile, offer 43” seat pitch and 12” recline – an industry leading standard – in order to make passengers’ journeys as comfortable as possible.
Those who opt not to travel in a premium cabin will travel in economy cabins, but the airline gives passengers a range of choices when it comes to fares - Light, Classic and Flextra – so that they can tailor their trip to suit their needs. Light fares represent the airlines value option, while Flextra Fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services and an enhanced airport and onboard experience, with increased ticket flexibility.