Northbrook College campus in Worthing could become police station if new plans get the greenlight

Northbrook College’s Broadwater campus, could become a police station, if new plans are approved.

Submitted to Adur and Worthing District Council last month, the proposal (AWDM/0869/24) is for a change of use from an educational establishment to a police station.

If approved, Sussex Police officers based in Worthing would move from their current site in Centenary House to the college campus. This is expected to free up Centenary House itself, which is currently allocated for 250 residential units and 10,000 square meters employment by the Worthing Local Plan..

A design and access document submitted alongside the plans claims the site is projected to support between 600 to 700 police officers and staff, the ‘vast majority' of whom will be present during normal working hours.

Approval would see the college become a hub for police activity in the area, with a public facing front counter for members of the community, neighbourhood policing teams operating daily from 8am to 11pm, as well as a neighborhood response team operating 24/7 throughout the week. The proposed site will also feature all of the teams required for the proper functioning of a police force and it is hoped the move will allow Sussex Police to continue to support ‘modern policing needs’.

The plans come after it was announced that the Broadwater Campus is set to close next summer, following the delivery of this year’s courses. Courses and continuing students will be merged with the college’s West Durrington campus in order to make better, more cost-effective use of space.

“The group has three large college sites in Worthing – which is unusual and means a lot of space is under-used,” Helena Thomas, Principal of Northbrook College and Worthing College explained in a written statement earlier this year.“By removing one of these, we can reduce site operating costs, improve space utilisation, improve student experience, and generate funds which can be invested into improving our facilities for our students to benefit from.”

Members of the public are now free to comment on the proposals as they see fit. To do so, visit the Adur and Worthing District Council Planning Portal and search for reference AWDM/0869/24.