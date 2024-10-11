Pevensey Bay taken by Martin StevensPevensey Bay taken by Martin Stevens
Northern Lights: Stunning photos show the Aurora Borealis in the Sussex and Surrey skies

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 10th Oct 2024, 23:17 GMT
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 06:45 GMT
Here are some of the photos sent in by our readers that show the dazzling display of Northern lights that lit up the Sussex skies on Thursday, October 10.

A fantastic show of Northern Lights could be seen across the UK and gave Sussex residents a real treat.

The Northern Lights – or aurora borealis – appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet. The phenomena is chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms, of which the Met Office said there was a "severe" one due to reach Earth overnight on 10 October.

People are advised to use a long exposure camera to capture the auroras, as the phenomenon is not always visible with the naked eye. Night mode on mobile phones also work.

SussexWorld readers and photographers have been sending in their pictures and posting on social media – here is a selection.

1. Northern Lights in Sussex

This picture was taken in Crawley by Carol Bates Photo: Carol Bates

2. Northern Lights in Sussex

Picture taken in Uckfield by Amie Morrell Photo: Amie Morrell

3. Northern Lights in Sussex

Picture taken in Uckfield by Amie Morrell Photo: Amie Morrell

4. Northern Lights in Sussex and Surrey

Picture taken in Horley by Katherine Ferguson Photo: Katherine Ferguson

