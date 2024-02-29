Not foal-ing around – 74-year-old West Sussex care home resident rides again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When the team at Care UK’s Mill View, on Sunnyside Close, East Grinstead, learned that 74-year-old, Elizabeth Hindson, known as Liz, was an avid horse rider in her youth and was keen to get back in the saddle, they were determined to make her dreams come true.

Liz began riding at the age of 5 and after developing a passion for horses, Liz spent her younger years in Zambia where she looked after her own horses.

To help Liz fulfil her wish, the team organised a visit to Little Brook Equestrian in Linfield, where she was able to ride around on a horse named Guy.

Liz Hindson with Guy the horse

During her younger years, Liz loved show jumping and won many rosettes in local shows. Keen to share her passion, Liz attempted to instil her love of riding in her little brother, James. After taking him out for a lesson, the horse bolted away with James onboard. Looking back, Elizabeth said: “I was so scared of what our mother was going to say!” Fortunately, no harm was done, but James refused to get on a horse again.

Speaking about the experience, Liz said: “The horse riding experience was the perfect way to spend an afternoon – I feel like I’ve got my riding skills back. This was certainly one of the best days of my life!”

The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Trish Banks, Home Manager at Mill View, said: “Liz loves to talk about the years she spent riding when she was younger, so when she shared that she would love to get back in the saddle, the team knew they had to make it happen.

“Our wishing tree initiative is a great way for residents to share their dreams and interests, and it’s so rewarding to be able to make these a reality. Liz had a wonderful time, and she hasn’t stopped smiling since and is already talking about going back.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to the team here at Mill View and Little Brook Equestrian for a fantastic day and for making Liz’s wish come true!”

Mill View has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite. The home features state of the art facilities including a cinema, café and activity space.

