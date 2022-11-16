Nu Civilisation Orchestra offer Joni Mitchell night in Brighton

Pianist, composer and musical director Peter will lead the 19-piece Nu Civilisation Orchestra in Brighton: “To be honest, it started off when I first did work on Joni Mitchell for the Women Of The World Festival which was in 2017,” Peter says. “Joni’s work was really appropriate for the festival and as the orchestra we like to look at artists who are more well known for one particular type of music but then do something rather more experimental. Joni’s album Hejira fitted us really well because she had a lot of jazz influences by then and she was working with people like Herbie Hancock. Most people know her earlier albums like Blue and the more singer-songwriter folk albums of earlier. But then she started to delve more into jazz… and so we did that and it was a really great opportunity and we really enjoyed performing it. And so it was like when can we do something like this again? But we were thinking that if we were going to do it again we had to perform something more and so we started putting together proposals for performances and just different ideas. And after doing that a bit more we found that there was this album of hers called Mingus. A few years after Hejira she had an audience with Charles Mingus in the later years of his life and he gave her almost like a challenge to go away and work on some of this stuff and again she drew on the forces of jazz. I was really intrigued because I just didn't know about that period. She was working on some incredible jazz and some incredible performances, and it really just brought out a different side to her and again that really fitted with what we were doing.