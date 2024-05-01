Nurse at Eastbourne DGH celebrates retirement after 50 years at the NHS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ingrid Benge started as a nurse in 1974, working in the surgical unit between St Mary’s and Princess Alice hospitals in Eastbourne.

Following the building of the hospital in 1976 Ingrid moved there and has remained ever since, firstly on Hailsham ward and then in the Jubilee Eye Suite before officially retiring in April 2024.

Speaking to the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, Ingrid said: “I have worked with so many wonderful people over the years, from many countries and cultures and learnt so much. I knew from a very young age I wanted to be a nurse, I would even bandage up my family dogs and cats when I was a little girl. I always wanted to help care for family members who weren’t feeling well and that need to care has never gone away. Looking after people, caring for them when they really need it the most, is the best part about being a nurse.

Ingrid Benge (fourth from right) at Eastbourne District Hospital has celebrated her retirement after 50 years working at the NHS. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

“The NHS has changed a lot since I started though, mainly for the better. With so much being digital now we are able to have a much better insight into our patients history and that really helps us to be able provide better care for them.