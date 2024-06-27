Oakwood School's Little Hoot owl for Chestnut Tree House's Big Hoot Art Trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oakwood has been delighted to participate by designing an owl for the Big Hoot Art Trail.

The school held a competition for the whole school to enter their designs for an Oakwood owl.

Our finished owl is a beautiful combination of the work of three of our pupils.

The three girls then worked collaboratively to combine their designs with a beautiful result.

Oakwood's owl being revealed in a whole school assembly

V2 Radio Sussex came to have a chat with the girls today and Head of Art Ruth Quinn.

The girls spoke about how proud they are of their design and how they incorporated important aspects of Oakwood into the design.