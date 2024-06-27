Oakwood School's Little Hoot owl for Chestnut Tree House's Big Hoot Art Trail
The school held a competition for the whole school to enter their designs for an Oakwood owl.
Our finished owl is a beautiful combination of the work of three of our pupils.
The three girls then worked collaboratively to combine their designs with a beautiful result.
V2 Radio Sussex came to have a chat with the girls today and Head of Art Ruth Quinn.
The girls spoke about how proud they are of their design and how they incorporated important aspects of Oakwood into the design.
Members of the school community are looking forward to seeing it displayed in Chichester this summer.
