Oathall students celebrate GCSE exam results this year

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oathall exam results 2022

33% of all grades, across all subjects, were awarded at 7 or above.

Reflecting on the school’s priority of best progress for all, 83% of all grades were at 4 or higher. There were many individual success stories with 24 students achieving 8 or more grades at these highest levels.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college has seen excellent results in all areas of the curriculum. Notably, 53% of students achieved a grade 5 or better in both English and maths.

Oathall exam results 2022

Mr Rodriguez, head teacher, said: “It is delightful to see that all the hard work of students and their teachers has been rewarded by these excellent results. There have been some terrific results across a range of subjects and some impressive individual achievements amongst our students; it is especially pleasing to see so many of our students reaching their full potential. These admirable results are a reflection of the commitment by students and staff to succeed which could not have been achieved without the support of parents and families.”

Education Secretary, James Cleverly said: “Congratulations to everyone getting their results today. Pupils should be incredibly proud of their achievements, especially given the unprecedented disruption they have faced over the last couple of during the last two years.