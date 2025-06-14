OBE honour for East Sussex County Councillor with 30 years' experience

Cllr Keith Glazier, OBE.

A long-serving member of East Sussex County Council has been awarded an OBE in this year’s birthday honours list.

Cllr Keith Glazier was first elected to the County Council in 1997 and has represented the Rye and Eastern Rother area for almost 30 years, becoming leader of the council in 2013.

As well as overseeing the provision of vital day to day services and an annual budget of more than £580 million, Cllr Glazier works tirelessly to represent the interests of the county on a number of boards and committees. He chairs Transport for the South East, sits on the Local Government Association’s General Assemble, is a council member for the County Councils Network, and Chairs the South East 7 Leaders group.

In his own division, he sits on the management committee of the Rye Harbour Nature Reserve and chairs the Rye Regeneration Partnership.

Holly Aquilina, ESCC Employability and Skills manager, the Minister of State for Employment, Alison McGovern and Cllr Penny di Cara, ESCC's lead member for economy at the launch of Connect to Work

Cllr Glazier said: “I am proud and privileged to have represented my own community for so many years, and I feel very honoured to have been recognised in this way.

“I have had the opportunity to work with the very best people who dedicate their lives to supporting others, and this award is as much for them as it is for me.”

Cllr Glazier isn’t the only County Council name to have been honoured. Holly Aquilina, East Sussex County Council’s Employability and Skills Manager has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to integrated skills, health and employment.

Working in the role for almost ten years, she has worked on numerous projects that address training and skills needs alongside barriers to employment such as mental health, confidence and homelessness.

Recent successes include the Moving On Up project working with people living in temporary accommodation or at risk of homelessness and the launch of the Connect to Work programme which supports people with health conditions, disabled people, or those with other complex barriers to employment.

Holly said: “I almost fell off my chair when I received the letter. Those of us working in the work and skills sector do so without expectation of reward.

“I am delighted, but I don’t do this work on my own. I work with a fantastic team and partner organisations, and they too deserve recognition.”