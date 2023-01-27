A stepped level crossing footbridge at Barnham would prevent those with accessibility issues, cyclists and people with young children from getting to school or work and home.

That was the decision of Arun District Council planning officers in objecting to plans for the Birch level crossing.

An improved crossing has to be in place before plans for up to 200 dwellings with access from Marshall Close can go ahead.

Planning officers said: "This application seeks to construct a stepped footbridge at Birch Level Crossing, Barnham, to replace an existing level crossing, accessed via stiles on each side of the railway line. This is in connection with an application for residential development to the southeast, under reference BN/142/20/OUT. “

The proposed stepped footbridge at Birch level crossing in Barnham

They said approval by a planning inspector required a rail crossing before the development can be occupied.

But they said: "The design of the stepped footbridge will cause added adverse harm and injury to the amenity of the neighbourhood by reason of preventing those with disabilities and/or accessibility issues, cyclists and persons with young children from crossing the railway to and from home, places or work, amenities and facilities."

Footpath 323 provides a route from Church Lane to Elm Grove South and Church Lane Eastergate, requiring access over two level crossings.

The current level crossing at Barnham

"This footpath at present is of limited accessibility but does provide access for those walking or cycling from residential areas in Church Lane, Hill Lane and Highground Lane, to get to the northern parts of Barnham, especially those who attend St Philip Howard Catholic School,” officers said.

"The level crossing in its present state is suitable for the usage levels it currently experiences. It is projected that there will be a material increase in usage of Birch Level Crossing from a residential development proposed to the southeast, and the strategic BEW site to the west. A footbridge is required to mitigate this increase, the present crossing being considered unsuitable for future usage.”

The location of the footbridge was appropriate, they said, for future use to link developments and properties on the outtskirts of Barnham with facilities including a railway station, primary and secondary school, pharmacy, shops and restaurants.