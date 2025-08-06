Objections over plans for hundreds of new houses on prime Horsham site

Objections are being raised by local residents over plans to build hundreds of new houses on a prime site in Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developers Lovell Partnerships have now formally lodged a planning application to build 206 new homes on land at the former premises of pharmaceutical company Novartis in Parsonage Road with vehicle access off Wimblehurst Road.

Meanwhile, a separate planning application has also been submitted by developers Muse Places for another 244 houses on the site with vehicle access from Parsonage Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, objectors are concerned that the housing would be of too high a density and would lead to increased traffic problems in the area. They also say there is a lack of infrastructure to support the development and have raised concerns about proposals to chop down cedar trees on the site.

How part of the new development on the former site of the Novartis pharmaceutical company in Parsonage Road, Horsham, could look

Agents for Lovell Developments say in a statement to the council that the aim is ‘provide much needed housing required by the local community and attracting new people to the area; develop strong connections with the surrounding area, local facilities and town centre; encourage new and foster existing natural spaces for wildlife and bio-diversity throughout the site; encourage and support sustainable modes of active travel such as walking and cycling.”

It is planned to retain an historic art deco style building and create tree-lined boulevards. But the developers say that large blue cedar trees currently lining a central vehicle access route are in a poor condition, have a limited lifespan and will have to go to protect public safety.

However, local residents are opposing the trees’ removal and more than 1,200 have signed a petition to try to save them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident, in a letter to the council, says: “Mature trees should not be cut down to facilitate construction of housing. Their presence should be considered a prized asset. They are a valued habitat for wildlife and better for the environment. The argument that they pose a threat to humans, that could be said of any mature tree and is nonsense.”

Many people are also concerned about an increase in traffic. One said: “The proposed access into the site from Wimblehurst Road is very concerning. Novartis closed this access to traffic many years ago, due to concerns of traffic safety at this junction with the mini roundabout. The adjacent proposed site with proposed access from Parsonage Road will impact the Wimblehurst, North Heath junction further.”

No decisions have yet been made.