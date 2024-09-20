Objections raised for plans to build new bungalow at Eastbourne green space

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multiple objections have been raised to build a new bungalow on a green space in Eastbourne.

Plans have been submitted to build a new three-bedroom bungalow on the land adjacent to Claxton Close.

The application states that the bungalow would ‘match the street scene’ but an additional first floor would be built.

The plans however have met with multiple objection from residents with four written complaints on Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.

On the portal, David Elliott said: “The Rodmill estate was built in the 1960’s and green space was deliberately left within the bungalows to give an open and pleasant appeal to the development.

In the intervening 60+ years these area have been planted with trees which are now well established. I and other members of the community have also planted daffodils which give pleasure to many older housebound residents which look out onto these lovely green grassy spaces.

"Permission to build on these areas has always been denied as it been recognised that more development would change the character of the estate.

“The chalet bungalow proposed is radically different to all other dwellings on the estate with an over large dormer running the full length of the roof.

" Dormers have rarely been added to existing bungalows and certainly nothing of this size.

"This very large dormer increases the floorspace far beyond the other bungalows around it.

“In short the proposed development simply wouldn’t blend with the rest of the estate. It would be environmentally damaging and spoil what is a very open and pleasant place to live.”

In an another objection on Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal Suzanne B wrote: “Please leave our small green spaces as they are, they are there for a reason, designed in the original development, just as new developments have these areas.

"Wildlife are now established there, people need these areas for their mental health, it’s so important to be able to look and access these for general well being and moral. There are plenty of building sites which are being developed in and around Eastbourne, please leave these small spaces as they are.”