Objections to plans for 480 home development on Felpham Golf Club continue as site floods

Objections to plans for a 480 home development on Felpham Golf Club have continued to pour in after parts of the site have flooded following heavy rainfall.

The controversial application was first submitted in December 2021 and, if passed, will see the demolition of the existing golf course, as well as the construction of 480 new homes, a new means of access onto golf links road, alongside the creation of surface water drainage, landscaping, habitat creation and groundworks. The existing clubhouse will be retained and repurposed, and a separate planning application has outlined plans for a new golf course near Climping.

Heavy rain over the last few months has led to parts of the course flooding – and residents believe this makes the site unsuitable for a large scale housing development.

“I have lived near the golf course for over 40 years and flooding has been increasing,” said one resident in an objection filed on December 15. “With a significant portion of the course being built on, this flooding will be worse on the undeveloped area as it cannot absorb the rainfall as it does now.”

Photo: Paul King

Another, more recent complaint, submitted on January 5, raises similar concerns: “With increased floodings and more wetter conditions (sic) predicted for the future due to climate change, the risk of damaging floods will only increase.”

The comments come after the Environment Agency placed a number of conditions on their approval of plans back in November. These conditions mandate that the development is carried out in accordance with flood risk mitigation strategies, that no development can take place without a landscape and ecological management plan in place to ensure the protection of wildlife, and that developers provide for a five meter buffer zone along either side of watercourses on the site.

Felpham resident Simon Wild, who organised a protest against the golf club plans when they were first announced, said: “Clearly there is a significant problem with flooding, and it’s likely to continue.

"Even if the houses don’t flood, but the area they’ve earmarked for a parkground for people will be unusable for much of the year. And, if you look at the long term flood risk, we’re looking at half a metre over fifty years. So things can only get worse.”

