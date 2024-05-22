The penises were photographed by photographer Eddie Mitchell on the junction between Tangmere Road and Malcolm Way, and Tangmere Road and Malcolm Road in Tangmere, earlier today (May 21).

Both drawings highlight some of the largest pot-holes in the village, perhaps in a bid to get local authorities to take notice and act.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “In the last few years, we have experienced more extreme weather events, resulting in heat-damaged roads, wide-scale flooding, wind damage and an increase in the number of potholes being reported. We have approved an additional £4million to support highway maintenance activities.

“We are also investing an additional £7million of capital funding in the next financial year, increasing our resurfacing and treatments programme to more than £20million. A further £10million will be committed for 2025/26 to continue the work needed to provide a resilient highways network for the county. We have approximately 25 highway officers identifying safety defects, both through routine inspections and by responding to customer reports. We have up to 19 repair teams dealing with safety defects and are looking to bring in more contractor teams to bolster these numbers. We are also using three Velocity road patchers to help tackle the volume of safety defects on the network.

“We understand people’s frustrations with the current condition of our roads, but do not condone vandalism and urge people not to risk their lives (and, potentially, other people’s lives if they cause an accident) by going on a live carriageway to paint graffiti. Staff time and resources, which could have been used tackling other issues including potholes, will now need to be used in dealing with the vandalism.”

Located in West Sussex, Tangmere is also home to a former Royal Air Force (RAF), famous for its crucial role in the Battle of Britain.

Potholes are a long-running issue across Sussex, and these photos come in the midst of Sussex World’s own continuing campaign against potholes, which has seen readers from all over the region submit photos and share experiences of all the ways poorly-maintained roads have affected their lives and damaged their vehicles.

1 . Potholes in Tangmere Locals have graffitied two large penises on potholes in Tangmere. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

2 . Potholes in Tangmere Pothole graffiti in Tangmere. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL

3 . Potholes in Tangmere Locals have graffitied two large penises on potholes in Tangmere. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELLL