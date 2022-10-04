From the feathered and furred to the slimy and scaly, there are some truly weird and wonderful creatures that call wetlands home – and all are ready and waiting to be discovered by visitors as they make their way round the sites keeping eyes peeled and ears pricked for a truly exciting eek!sperience.

With spooky interactive activities and trails to follow, visitors are being dared to put their hands into a snake box, grab a photo op with a bat or get up close and personal with an eel.

There’s also plenty more for the whole family to discover this Autumn, whether they’re looking for a fright or not - such as taking a relaxing Wetland Boat safari; uncovering underwater life in a pond dipping session; or taking a closer look at what owls have eaten by dissecting pellets.

Eek! week at WWT Arundel

WWT Arundel’s Learning Manager Lizzy Pearce said:

“For a half term experience with a difference, our eek! week event at centres gives families the chance to connect with nature and enjoy a fantastic, fun wildlife learning experience.

“Autumn is such a special time to visit our centres and the interactive eek! week trails and nature-based activities on offer are a brilliant way for children to get outdoors and use all their senses to explore and connect to nature this half term”.

The eek! week interactive trail is included as part of the Arundel Wetland Centre’s admission price (free for WWT members and under 4’s). The Wetland Boat safari is an additional cost of £3 and donations are welcome from those who book a family Pond Dipping session.

Eek!week at WWT Arundel.