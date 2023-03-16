Edit Account-Sign Out
Off-road mobility scooters launched in South Downs National Park

A fleet of off-road mobility scooters are coming to the South Downs National Park.

By India Wentworth
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:40 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:41 GMT

The four-wheeled scooters, which will be available to hire, can cover all types of terrain and will help people with restricted mobility to make the most of the beautiful landscape.

Next month two bookable mobility scooters will be available to the public at Seven Sisters Country Park. Inclusive bicycles and a wheelchair trike are also being offered at Cuckmere Cycles, as well as new paddleboard equipment at Buzz Active to help people with additional needs get out on the water. From April a scooter will also be available at Cadence Cycle Cafe in Cocking, allowing people with limited mobility to access the South Downs Way.

The project has been funded by a £174,000 Defra grant to help more people access the National Park and coincides with Disabled Access Day today (March 16). Disabled Access Day is a day in which businesses and individuals come together to celebrate the progress made in making things accessible to disabled people, but to also discuss how we can do more.

Off-road mobility scooters launched in South Downs National Park (photo by South Downs National Park Authority)
Allison Thorpe, who leads access and recreation at the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “With spring on the way, it’s wonderful to be unveiling these off-road mobility scooters and other equipment to help people enjoy the South Downs.

“National Parks are for everyone and we’re committed to giving everybody the opportunity to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. Along with our Miles Without Stiles routes, we’ve really been able to increase our offering to people with mobility challenges and other needs and will continue working hard to create more access opportunities.”

