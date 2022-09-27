Police said the officer was the subject of a four-day misconduct hearing by a panel led by an independent Legally Qualified Chair.

The hearing took place at Sussex Police Headquarters, Lewes, and concluded on Friday, September 23, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “The officer known as PC X was granted anonymity by the LQC after making legal representations before the hearing. It is the responsibility of the LQC alone to determine whether or not a hearing is partially or wholly held in public or in private and whether any participant should be anonymised. Sussex Police are directed by and must abide by rulings made by the panel chair.

Sussex Police said an officer has had an allegation of breaching standards of professional behaviour proven against him

“He faced allegations that on 13 April 2021 he used excessive force in arresting a juvenile known as child A for a public order offence and his account in the use of force form of the incident was false.

“Therefore he was alleged to have breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity, use of force, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct.

“The panel found the allegation that he used excessive force was proven and that this amounted to gross misconduct. The allegation that his account in the use of force form of the incident was false, was not proven.”