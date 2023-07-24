Ofsted inspectors have said they have ‘no serious concerns’ about an East Sussex school, which became the centre of a gender row.

The school made national headlines last month after a recording went viral of a teacher branding a student’s opinion ‘despicable’ in a discussion about gender and a classmate’s claim that she ‘identifies as a cat’.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, ordered the probe into Rye College following the row at the school.

In the discussion the teacher said she would report the student to school leaders.

Rye College

The student was also told she would no longer be welcome at the school by the teacher if she continued to express her view on the subject.

However, Matthew Haynes, an Ofsted inspector who visited the school as part of an urgent inspection, said Rye College had a ‘culture of kindness and mutual support’.

In a letter to the school, he said: “Pupils are well prepared to consider the range of perspectives and beliefs they encounter in modern life. They typically tackle a wide range of issues in a thoughtful, well-informed, articulate way, including through subjects across the curriculum. Pupils are taught how to debate contentious subjects. Most pupils learn to do so respectfully and maturely.

“The school ensures that the relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) that pupils receive is covering the requirements of statutory guidance. The concerns relating to the teaching of RSHE that led to this inspection do not reflect pupils’ normal experiences at school.

“Teachers have good subject knowledge and very largely promote debate and manage pupils’ discussions well.”

In a letter to parents, Dominic Downes, headteacher of Rye College, said: “We are delighted the inspectors found that ‘leaders have created a culture of kindness and mutual support’ where students ‘work together well, encouraging and supporting each other to learn and achieve’.

“We remain committed to offering our community an inclusive education, in line with best practice that prepares our young people for the world in which we live.

